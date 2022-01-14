10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/14/22 $1030.00 $42.0K 3.8K 34.0K TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $240.00 $36.6K 1.8K 4.3K RENT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $5.00 $25.6K 3.6K 4.2K TPX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $50.00 $25.8K 4.2K 3.0K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $36.1K 16.0K 1.8K CROX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $110.00 $86.0K 1.7K 1.7K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $17.00 $27.5K 20.7K 1.6K BBIG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $6.00 $29.1K 33.2K 1.0K PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $30.00 $60.2K 718 526 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $82.5K 4.6K 411

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $1030.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 3856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT (NYSE:TGT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 366 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 1822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RENT (NASDAQ:RENT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 182 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 214 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 3685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TPX (NYSE:TPX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 738 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 4299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 371 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $603.0 per contract. There were 16070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 735 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 20770 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 90 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 351 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 33245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on February 4, 2022. Parties traded 236 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 718 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 526 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 4644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

