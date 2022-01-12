10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $250.00 $35.6K 5.9K 2.2K BIIB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $222.50 $36.6K 8 1.8K ALGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $560.00 $136.6K 35 301 GKOS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $29.2K 2.0K 283 ILMN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $360.00 $26.3K 76 209 QDEL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $34.5K 322 110 BNTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $195.00 $140.0K 205 102 GILD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $72.50 $36.6K 743 100 CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $97.50 $42.7K 411 97 ACAD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $28.5K 156 60

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 5923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIIB (NASDAQ:BIIB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 14, 2022. Parties traded 111 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1884 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALGN (NASDAQ:ALGN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 297 contract(s) at a $560.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.6K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GKOS (NYSE:GKOS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 77 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 2096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ILMN (NASDAQ:ILMN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $1550.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QDEL (NASDAQ:QDEL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 373 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $1380.0 per contract. There were 322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BNTX (NASDAQ:BNTX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 65 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $1401.0 per contract. There were 205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GILD (NASDAQ:GILD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $367.0 per contract. There were 743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS (NYSE:CVS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 128 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $1068.0 per contract. There were 411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACAD (NASDAQ:ACAD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $476.0 per contract. There were 156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.