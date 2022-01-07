9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $1050.00 $44.2K 2.5K 42.7K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $3250.00 $29.4K 1.6K 6.2K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $86.00 $33.2K 168 3.9K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $70.00 $46.0K 7.7K 1.7K TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $185.00 $950.0K 2.3K 1.0K BBWI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $299.4K 121 904 HBI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $17.00 $49.6K 31 310 FTCH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $50.9K 4.0K 117 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $2100.00 $54.1K 26 2

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 173 contract(s) at a $1050.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 2566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $3250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 1604 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 603 contract(s) at a $86.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3963 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.0K, with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 7746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1754 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT (NYSE:TGT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 378 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $950.0K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 2390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBWI (NYSE:BBWI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 133 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 868 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $299.4K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 904 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HBI (NYSE:HBI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 189 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 310 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTCH (NYSE:FTCH), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 378 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 117 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 4081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 378 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $2100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $54189.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

