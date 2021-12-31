10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $177.50 $43.8K 16.8K 14.6K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $150.00 $46.7K 46.8K 5.5K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $87.50 $49.5K 10.5K 1.6K CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $60.00 $48.7K 1.7K 1.4K ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $180.00 $241.2K 785 1.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $355.00 $145.7K 1.4K 885 DOCU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $165.00 $28.9K 997 807 NCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $42.00 $34.8K 4.7K 600 IBM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $125.00 $92.5K 2.0K 519 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $296.25 $93.6K 1.3K 381

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 188 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 16818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $467.0 per contract. There were 46834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 10513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 435 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 1752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $241.2K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 104 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 145 contract(s) at a $355.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.7K, with a price of $1005.0 per contract. There were 1412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU (NASDAQ:DOCU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $2225.0 per contract. There were 997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 807 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCR (NYSE:NCR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 4753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.5K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 2030 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 78 contract(s) at a $296.25 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.6K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 1378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

