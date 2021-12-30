10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $180.00 $26.9K 41.3K 37.1K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $29.6K 15.5K 8.8K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $150.00 $33.4K 6.8K 5.2K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $100.00 $49.5K 2.4K 1.5K V CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $225.00 $164.7K 17.8K 1.0K MAPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $10.00 $95.0K 445 1.0K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $85.00 $35.8K 3.0K 588 QCOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $175.00 $607.5K 8.1K 543 SPWR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $23.00 $54.3K 265 540 XLNX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $150.00 $41.1K 970 518

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 41366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 386 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 15586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $334.0 per contract. There were 6856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 2414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $164.7K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 17806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAPS (NASDAQ:MAPS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 351 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 211 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 3013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 588 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 498 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $607.5K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 8115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPWR (NASDAQ:SPWR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 191 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.3K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XLNX (NASDAQ:XLNX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $6850.0 per contract. There were 970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.