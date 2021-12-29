 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 1:17pm   Comments
Share:
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $1100.00 $49.0K 21.5K 49.0K
AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $3400.00 $26.4K 5.3K 7.4K
NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/2

2		 $30.00 $39.1K 7.0K 7.2K
BBIG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $5.00 $33.0K 26.9K 1.6K
CRI PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $105.00 $48.3K 1 435
ELMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $10.00 $120.0K 977 301
EBAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $65.00 $35.5K 10.6K 258
F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/04/22 $24.50 $41.5K 1.0K 233
CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $180.00 $34.6K 63 230
DOGZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $4.00 $36.4K 776 203

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 21537 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49082 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $3400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 5308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 146 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 7073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 106 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 26997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1665 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRI (NYSE:CRI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ELMS (NASDAQ:ELMS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 977 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 10650 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on February 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $24.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 1044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 79 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 63 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOGZ (NASDAQ:DOGZ), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $364.0 per contract. There were 776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + TSLA)

7 Top Benzinga Interviews You Must Watch From 2021: Tesla, Tilray, Dogecoin And More
Mutant Ape Yacht Club Lands Two $3.5M Serum Sales And One Epic Reveal Party
2021 Was The Year Of Dogecoin: A Month By Month Retrospective With Top Stories
10 Tech Predictions For 2022: Nasdaq At 19K, Apple AR/VR Glasses, Metaverse Becomes Reality And More
IBM Artificial Intelligence Supercomputer Watson Has 8 Stock Picks For 2022
EV Year In Review: 5 Winners And 5 Losers From The EV Space In 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AUOAOptions

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com