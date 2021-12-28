10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $180.00 $106.8K 87.3K 170.5K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $124.00 $26.5K 4.8K 5.6K NOK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $6.00 $58.8K 11.9K 2.4K SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/31/21 $165.00 $32.2K 454 1.1K CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $35.4K 38.9K 974 ON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $65.00 $26.4K 6.4K 892 HIMX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $31.5K 9.8K 868 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $155.00 $45.9K 1.4K 744 NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $235.00 $29.0K 731 555 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $110.00 $40.8K 4.5K 450

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 607 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.8K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 87392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 422 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 4899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1730 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 11956 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $354.0 per contract. There were 38923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 974 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ON (NASDAQ:ON), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 6484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMX (NASDAQ:HIMX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 83 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 9800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 85 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 1408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 80 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 4592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

