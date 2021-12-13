10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $180.00 $26.6K 65.3K 175.3K QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $190.00 $27.1K 10.2K 33.1K NVDA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $285.00 $33.8K 2.9K 6.2K ADI PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $165.00 $28.0K 226 4.7K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $135.00 $53.8K 12.2K 3.5K SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $47.2K 15.5K 830 MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $355.00 $31.1K 12.0K 792 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $41.5K 2.1K 467 DT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $60.00 $31.5K 1.2K 283 MSI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $320.00 $1.1 million 0 200

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 65324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 187 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 10205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 2914 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADI (NASDAQ:ADI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 182 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.8K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 12268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3556 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 277 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $4295.0 per contract. There were 15585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 830 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $355.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 12081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 792 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $1385.0 per contract. There were 2157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DT (NYSE:DT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 243 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 1232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSI (NYSE:MSI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $5693.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.