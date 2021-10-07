10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $335.00 $45.9K 5.6K 20.1K AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $35.00 $56.1K 7.1K 4.0K FUBO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $31.00 $118.0K 884 1.9K SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $335.00 $48.9K 213 1.2K EA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $136.00 $32.0K 1.2K 538 Z CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $95.00 $143.7K 1.5K 525 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $1.1 million 23 500 WB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $51.00 $71.7K 0 480 TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $57.50 $234.6K 606 311 BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $157.50 $77.0K 96 279

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 205 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $224.0 per contract. There were 5632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 604 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.1K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 7103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 565 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.0K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 884 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 315 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EA (NASDAQ:EA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 479 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 1250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 538 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding Z (NASDAQ:Z), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.7K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 1585 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 834 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $2340.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WB (NASDAQ:WB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 478 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.7K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 480 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 276 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $234.6K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.0K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 96 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.