10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/08/21 $212.50 $43.1K 7.5K 39.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $143.00 $26.0K 21.1K 36.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $108.00 $33.7K 4.3K 17.3K PAGS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $47.50 $237.5K 360 7.0K PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $250.00 $3.3 million 4.1K 2.3K TSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $110.00 $1.9 million 319 2.2K PAYX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $115.00 $443.2K 61 1.5K ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $90.00 $301.6K 938 1.4K BOX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $24.00 $65.7K 5.6K 915 IRNT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $20.00 $173.3K 1.6K 870

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 8, 2021. This event was a transfer of 260 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.1K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 7524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39469 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 21146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 392 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 4359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PAGS (NYSE:PAGS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $237.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7061 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 162 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2300 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.3 million, with a price of $1475.0 per contract. There were 4147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 162 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.9 million, with a price of $875.0 per contract. There were 319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PAYX (NASDAQ:PAYX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 106 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1008 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $443.2K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 1450 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $301.6K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1489 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BOX (NYSE:BOX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 365 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.7K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 5665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 915 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IRNT (NYSE:IRNT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 214 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.3K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 1682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

