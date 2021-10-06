10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $335.00 $32.5K 4.3K 18.8K ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $320.00 $174.8K 2.4K 15.5K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $36.00 $50.4K 2.5K 6.6K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $56.00 $39.9K 712 4.0K VIAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $32.50 $119.0K 7.3K 1.7K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $80.00 $93.3K 21.0K 1.2K EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $143.00 $26.7K 4.6K 455 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $70.00 $244.5K 1.8K 392 FUBO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $63.0K 4.3K 391 PUBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $22.50 $28.0K 772 282

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 206 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 4331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18837 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 8, 2021. This event was a transfer of 357 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.8K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 2425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 435 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 2518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 8, 2021. This event was a transfer of 799 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 72 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1700 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 7373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.3K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 21058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EA (NASDAQ:EA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 412 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 4609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 455 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 429 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $244.5K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 1824 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 471 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 216 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 4366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PUBM (NASDAQ:PUBM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.