10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $140.00 $51.3K 9.7K 62.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $102.00 $44.8K 5.3K 21.5K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $207.50 $102.5K 3.2K 8.0K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $70.00 $139.0K 2.8K 4.6K RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $28.00 $27.2K 2.6K 3.9K CSCO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $40.00 $38.1K 99 1.5K MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $60.00 $30.7K 1.9K 1.5K IRNT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $20.00 $173.1K 6.7K 1.0K TWLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $300.00 $135.0K 2.8K 540 FSLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $40.00 $25.2K 809 518

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 401 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 9745 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 8, 2021. This event was a transfer of 393 contract(s) at a $102.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 5325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.5K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 3254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 1154 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.0K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 2855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 2621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3984 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 190 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 429 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 99 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 416 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 1968 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IRNT (NYSE:IRNT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 234 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.1K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 6712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWLO (NYSE:TWLO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 2873 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 809 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.