10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/08/21 $725.00 $288.4K 23.6K 36.6K MGM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/08/21 $46.00 $323.4K 19.2K 18.3K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $14.00 $106.1K 15.8K 16.7K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $66.7K 34.9K 5.1K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $160.00 $46.2K 31.5K 3.5K QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $25.00 $55.5K 11.6K 3.0K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $95.0K 28.5K 2.6K DS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $91.0K 1.3K 1.3K DLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $98.00 $132.0K 2.5K 1.0K LCID PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $452.5K 1.7K 890

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 8, 2021. This event was a transfer of 634 contract(s) at a $725.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $288.4K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 23665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36671 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGM (NYSE:MGM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 8, 2021. This event was a transfer of 9803 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $323.4K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 19211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 8, 2021. This event was a transfer of 9567 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 62 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.1K, with a price of $11.0 per contract. There were 15834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 251 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.7K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 34989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 634 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 31522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 324 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 11616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 108 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 28568 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2608 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DS (NYSE:DS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 836 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 1342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DLTR (NASDAQ:DLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.0K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 2572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 472 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $452.5K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 1774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 890 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.