10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $40.00 $57.0K 17.0K 74.3K SNAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $80.00 $42.7K 28.4K 3.9K GOGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $25.00 $67.8K 8.9K 2.9K DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $180.00 $135.9K 48.8K 2.5K LYV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $105.00 $28.1K 10.4K 2.5K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $25.00 $153.8K 509 1.8K MTCH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $157.50 $81.2K 73 858 TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $65.00 $147.8K 16.1K 722 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/08/21 $76.00 $35.6K 241 388 LUMN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $12.00 $36.0K 671 200

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1543 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 65 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 17029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 470 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 28459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3947 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOGO (NASDAQ:GOGO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 904 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.8K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 8929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2971 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 814 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.9K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 48826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYV (NYSE:LYV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 433 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 10410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 195 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 641 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.8K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 509 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MTCH (NASDAQ:MTCH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 378 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.2K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 73 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 858 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 501 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.8K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 16111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 722 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 8, 2021. This event was a transfer of 260 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUMN (NYSE:LUMN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 259 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 671 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.