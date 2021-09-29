10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $143.00 $27.3K 8.3K 25.1K NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/01/21 $200.00 $38.7K 7.6K 15.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $110.00 $40.5K 57.8K 15.7K NOK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $7.00 $269.5K 253.4K 5.2K BILL PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $190.00 $82.2K 2.5K 2.3K CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $230.00 $720.0K 4.7K 1.5K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $300.00 $153.5K 2.1K 1.1K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $50.00 $27.8K 28.0K 815 ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $290.00 $3.5 million 4.9K 530 DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $2.2 million 953 500

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 212 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 8395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 277 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 7667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15954 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 596 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 57870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOK (NYSE:NOK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 478 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 4992 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $269.5K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 253486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5297 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILL (NYSE:BILL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 2350 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.2K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 2511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $720.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 4738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.5K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 2170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 28091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 478 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 530 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.5 million, with a price of $6640.0 per contract. There were 4906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCU (NASDAQ:DOCU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 478 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.2 million, with a price of $4495.0 per contract. There were 953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.