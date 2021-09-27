10 Energy Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $351.4K 6.0K 3.2K SLCA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $11.00 $105.2K 5.8K 2.3K OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $29.00 $61.0K 5.2K 2.0K BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $25.8K 12.1K 1.9K AR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $19.00 $62.5K 5.3K 1.7K XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $268.0K 26.4K 1.6K WMB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $28.00 $25.0K 1.3K 1.0K MPC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $64.00 $36.9K 523 668 COP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $60.00 $35.0K 3.7K 335 PBR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $36.6K 16.5K 312

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MRO (NYSE:MRO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 480 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1562 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $351.4K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 6095 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SLCA (NYSE:SLCA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 319 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.2K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 5816 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OXY (NYSE:OXY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 5242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BP (NYSE:BP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 480 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 225 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 12120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1904 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AR (NYSE:AR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 5385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1730 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XOM (NYSE:XOM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $268.0K, with a price of $1031.0 per contract. There were 26494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WMB (NYSE:WMB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 1346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MPC (NYSE:MPC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 506 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 668 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COP (NYSE:COP), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 3738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PBR (NYSE:PBR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 480 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 16502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.