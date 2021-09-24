10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $765.00 $46.6K 13.9K 75.1K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $11.00 $32.0K 21.9K 17.2K CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/24/21 $26.00 $27.2K 288 8.3K QS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $30.00 $139.2K 19.2K 4.5K GOEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $12.50 $70.0K 8.9K 3.3K EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $150.00 $1.2 million 24.2K 2.0K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/24/21 $3395.00 $320.0K 353 1.8K GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/24/21 $51.00 $145.0K 6.1K 1.7K SFIX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $45.00 $51.6K 1.8K 1.0K BBWI CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $75.00 $136.5K 394 1.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $765.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 13935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 2466 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 21971 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 737 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 472 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.2K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 19293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOEV (NASDAQ:GOEV), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 8980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $2460.0 per contract. There were 24224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $3395.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $320.0K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1891 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 6123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SFIX (NASDAQ:SFIX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 344 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1871 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBWI (NYSE:BBWI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.5K, with a price of $273.0 per contract. There were 394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.