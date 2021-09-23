10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $46.00 $25.5K 3.3K 6.5K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $21.00 $26.2K 10.2K 5.9K PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $314.2K 12.4K 5.5K UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $138.5K 2.2K 1.2K IDEX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $1.00 $78.9K 8.3K 714 DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $62.9K 24.8K 644 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/01/21 $101.00 $68.0K 678 595 DM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $34.5K 425 400 AJRD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $40.00 $135.2K 121 357 UP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $5.00 $71.5K 2.7K 279

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 340 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 3303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 438 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 10227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5947 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 982 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $314.2K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 12490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5592 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 267 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 554 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IDEX (NASDAQ:IDEX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 669 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.9K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 8308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 714 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL (NYSE:DAL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 269 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.9K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 24832 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $101.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DM (NYSE:DM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 449 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AJRD (NYSE:AJRD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 148 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 356 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.2K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UP (NYSE:UP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 148 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 275 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.5K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 2759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.