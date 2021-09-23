 Skip to main content

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $146.00 $25.5K 17.8K 34.2K
ERIC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $14.00 $3.2 million 8.4K 12.0K
AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $110.00 $40.1K 79.9K 9.6K
NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $220.00 $130.4K 4.2K 5.4K
MU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $70.00 $46.8K 21.0K 3.6K
TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $115.00 $1.6 million 6.4K 3.1K
CRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/01/21 $280.00 $48.3K 341 2.4K
INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $55.7K 16.2K 551
DLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $75.00 $80.8K 662 542
MCFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $22.50 $27.6K 24 461

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 228 contract(s) at a $146.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 17858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ERIC (NASDAQ:ERIC), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 12000 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.2 million, with a price of $273.0 per contract. There were 8426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 79908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.4K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 4214 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 57 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 21028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.6 million, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 6436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 267 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 249 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $224.0 per contract. There were 16265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DLO (NASDAQ:DLO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 490 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.8K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 662 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCFE (NASDAQ:MCFE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

 

Posted-In: BZI-AUOAOptions

