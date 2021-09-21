 Skip to main content

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 1:52pm   Comments
This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $25.00 $69.4K 14.6K 22.8K
ATER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $15.00 $50.5K 9.3K 16.4K
MGM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $41.00 $76.5K 1.0K 16.1K
DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/24/21 $54.00 $41.3K 313 6.9K
BBIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $162.1K 26.5K 4.7K
ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $160.00 $34.7K 1.0K 3.8K
GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $185.00 $108.0K 960 2.3K
JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $80.00 $95.7K 21.4K 2.0K
GM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $50.00 $47.4K 46.5K 1.5K
QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $197.2K 206 699

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 399 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.4K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 14664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATER (NASDAQ:ATER), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 9355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGM (NYSE:MGM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 1087 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6909 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1409 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.1K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 26566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 539 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 75 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 1045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 216 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 742 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.7K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 21458 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 271 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 46574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 850 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $197.2K, with a price of $985.0 per contract. There were 206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

 

Posted-In: BZI-AUOA

