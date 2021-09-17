10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $74.00 $54.8K 3.4K 8.3K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $375.00 $30.3K 2.0K 5.9K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $28.00 $201.6K 6.6K 4.3K AMC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/24/21 $42.00 $63.6K 2.7K 3.1K ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $12.50 $26.0K 1.8K 2.1K TWTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $60.00 $102.5K 15.2K 1.2K BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $155.00 $755.9K 1.4K 842 PINS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $57.50 $369.5K 2.9K 618 LUMN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $13.00 $34.7K 7.2K 597 SKLZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $10.00 $27.0K 4.2K 499

Explanation

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 477 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 3483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $375.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 2027 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5973 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 4115 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $201.6K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 6667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 614 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.6K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 2706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 1843 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.5K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 15228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $755.9K, with a price of $945.0 per contract. There were 1446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 596 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $369.5K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 2923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUMN (NYSE:LUMN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 491 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 7298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 4287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.