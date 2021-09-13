9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ATER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $25.00 $53.5K 9.3K 38.5K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $710.00 $263.0K 6.9K 10.5K CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $23.50 $31.5K 11.0K 5.9K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $37.00 $45.0K 1.5K 5.5K ABNB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $180.00 $1.5 million 1.6K 3.6K FFIE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $10.00 $39.6K 10.5K 2.1K NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $22.50 $118.0K 4.9K 1.1K DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $215.00 $63.0K 477 850 RCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $60.00 $211.8K 1.2K 322

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For ATER (NASDAQ:ATER), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 510 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 9382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 317 contract(s) at a $710.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $263.0K, with a price of $826.0 per contract. There were 6975 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 672 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 11031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5936 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 494 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 625 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $2500.0 per contract. There were 1654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FFIE (NASDAQ:FFIE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 567 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 10526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.0K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 4933 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NYSE:DASH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL (NYSE:RCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 494 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 322 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $211.8K, with a price of $658.0 per contract. There were 1248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.