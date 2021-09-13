10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $150.00 $79.4K 208.5K 73.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $104.00 $36.8K 469 20.7K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $295.00 $54.8K 22.2K 7.4K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $135.00 $156.0K 5.5K 6.3K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $74.00 $59.5K 5.2K 6.2K ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $295.00 $124.0K 2.1K 1.8K SABR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $62.3K 7.4K 1.2K AXTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $10.00 $26.4K 326 585 SQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $210.00 $465.0K 561 422 SMTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $70.00 $42.0K 72 407

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 401 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.4K, with a price of $198.0 per contract. There were 208556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73955 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 226 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20777 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 205 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 22222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7496 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.0K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 5570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 684 contract(s) at a $74.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 5213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.0K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 2119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1837 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 130 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 853 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.3K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 7441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1270 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXTI (NASDAQ:AXTI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 528 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 368 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $465.0K, with a price of $2325.0 per contract. There were 561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 407 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.