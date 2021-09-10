10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $700.00 $630.0K 27.9K 51.2K BBIG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $9.00 $26.0K 10.9K 5.1K XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $39.50 $45.3K 879 4.6K SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $120.00 $87.4K 10.6K 4.5K PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $110.00 $32.9K 12.7K 4.5K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $170.00 $69.6K 17.3K 2.9K AOUT PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $22.50 $72.0K 1 2.6K TPX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $50.00 $212.1K 765 2.2K LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/10/21 $44.00 $140.1K 1.9K 2.0K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $105.00 $325.0K 6.7K 1.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $630.0K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 27942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 10920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 420 contract(s) at a $39.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 603 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.4K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 10682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4583 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 284 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 12726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4569 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $348.0 per contract. There were 17390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AOUT (NASDAQ:AOUT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 216 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TPX (NYSE:TPX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 2233 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $212.1K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 765 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 86 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.1K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1927 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2091 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $325.0K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 6793 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.