10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/10/21 $750.00 $195.9K 13.2K 53.4K DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/10/21 $62.50 $32.0K 1.9K 10.5K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $180.00 $182.9K 11.9K 7.2K CPNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $35.00 $117.7K 5.6K 6.3K ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/10/21 $165.00 $68.4K 1.9K 5.9K NCLH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $30.00 $210.0K 14.9K 4.1K GPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/10/21 $25.50 $177.3K 5.3K 3.8K BBIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $72.7K 26.6K 2.1K BBWI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $70.00 $146.0K 18.9K 1.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/10/21 $3490.00 $309.1K 310 1.4K

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 10, 2021. Parties traded 203 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.9K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 13281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 1940 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 824 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.9K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 11991 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3354 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.7K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 5680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 391 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5974 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 500 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $210.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 14996 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPS (NYSE:GPS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1840 contract(s) at a $25.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 64 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.3K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 5365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 291 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.7K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 26651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBWI (NYSE:BBWI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $146.0K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 18900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 10, 2021. Parties traded 215 contract(s) at a $3490.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $309.1K, with a price of $1455.0 per contract. There were 310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1472 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.