10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $110.00 $51.4K 25.6K 88.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/27/21 $149.00 $32.0K 19.4K 57.0K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/27/21 $220.00 $31.4K 3.0K 17.6K RIOT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/10/21 $35.00 $76.5K 640 6.6K UMC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $10.00 $37.1K 4.9K 3.7K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $57.50 $58.6K 43.6K 2.2K GLW CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $41.00 $358.0K 236 2.0K SPLK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $115.7K 4.3K 1.5K ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $70.00 $240.0K 2.2K 1.0K ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $175.00 $1.5 million 1.0K 934

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 714 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 25669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 88260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $149.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 19407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 207 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 3060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 16 day(s) on September 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 445 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UMC (NYSE:UMC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 149 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 619 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 4956 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.6K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 43617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLW (NYSE:GLW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $358.0K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPLK (NASDAQ:SPLK), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 149 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 224 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.7K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 4380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 296 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $240.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 2275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS (NASDAQ:ZS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 513 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $1710.0 per contract. There were 1029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 934 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

