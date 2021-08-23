10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $220.00 $76.5K 20.0K 104.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/27/21 $150.00 $29.7K 53.4K 85.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $110.00 $34.3K 10.7K 50.8K GDS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $40.00 $225.0K 14.9K 3.2K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/03/21 $305.00 $66.0K 2.4K 2.9K BOX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $27.00 $31.2K 14.0K 2.3K MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $75.00 $59.2K 15.6K 2.2K SPRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $7.50 $50.4K 9.5K 1.6K NNDM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $55.1K 3.9K 1.0K SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/27/21 $260.00 $456.0K 553 1.0K

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 255 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 20097 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 53438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 305 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 10763 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GDS (NASDAQ:GDS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $225.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 14996 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 2471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2912 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BOX (NYSE:BOX), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 480 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 14033 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 53 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 247 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 15644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPRT (NASDAQ:SPRT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 9533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 515 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 383 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 3993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $456.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1033 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.