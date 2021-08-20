10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $205.00 $27.8K 49.4K 88.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $302.50 $94.7K 5.4K 46.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/27/21 $150.00 $28.9K 52.0K 41.7K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $35.00 $97.0K 7.7K 12.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $104.00 $114.7K 6.5K 6.5K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $52.50 $45.0K 10.7K 5.2K MGI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $10.00 $37.3K 6.9K 1.5K CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $210.00 $455.0K 2.1K 1.0K ADI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $167.50 $89.9K 28 505 CDNS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $160.00 $55.2K 913 329

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 392 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 49465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 88902 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 462 contract(s) at a $302.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.7K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 5419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 349 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 52077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41729 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 970 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 7713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 408 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.7K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 6569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 10798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGI (NASDAQ:MGI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1069 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 6900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $455.0K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 2103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADI (NASDAQ:ADI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.9K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CDNS (NASDAQ:CDNS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 240 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

