10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $148.00 $41.5K 34.4K 72.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $205.00 $42.0K 41.9K 63.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $105.00 $28.7K 19.0K 44.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $300.00 $36.0K 5.2K 7.4K MU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/27/21 $70.00 $42.8K 3.1K 6.6K TSM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $105.00 $435.0K 5.7K 1.3K FOUR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $80.00 $118.0K 51 1.2K PLAN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $55.00 $103.6K 2.7K 464 IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $140.00 $121.2K 7.7K 310 RNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $257.50 $30.0K 340 303

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 519 contract(s) at a $148.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 34429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 72318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 41976 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 19090 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 224 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 5250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7410 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 3120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 302 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $435.0K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 5726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FOUR (NYSE:FOUR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.0K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLAN (NYSE:PLAN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 259 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 2702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 303 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.2K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 7785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RNG (NYSE:RNG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $257.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

