10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $150.00 $30.4K 92.9K 135.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $315.00 $132.0K 6.2K 17.5K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/27/21 $110.00 $62.2K 4.3K 5.7K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $47.50 $1.2 million 3.5K 1.4K V CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/03/21 $240.00 $100.4K 1.8K 1.1K ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $200.00 $27.4K 3.6K 1.1K PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $270.00 $184.0K 8.0K 543 ADI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $165.00 $208.0K 317 526 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $97.50 $99.0K 2.9K 453 SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $1.0 million 944 405

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 203 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 92964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 6240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 249 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.2K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 4366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 521 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1403 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 3566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.4K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 1883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 234 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 3617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $184.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 8060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADI (NASDAQ:ADI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $208.0K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 526 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 304 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 378 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 2900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 395 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $2500.0 per contract. There were 944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.