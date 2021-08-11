10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/13/21 $146.00 $32.1K 29.9K 51.2K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/13/21 $105.00 $39.1K 14.8K 18.9K ON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $2.3 million 20.3K 9.1K RIOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $85.00 $411.2K 13.0K 7.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $80.00 $961.1K 8.9K 5.6K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $56.00 $66.2K 7.4K 5.0K ACN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $317.50 $51.2K 134 3.6K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $60.00 $52.0K 1.5K 3.5K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $67.50 $746.2K 474 2.6K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $196.25 $54.3K 1.6K 2.3K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 321 contract(s) at a $146.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 29929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 435 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 14877 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18918 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ON (NASDAQ:ON), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 527 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 9150 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.3 million, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 20396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 128 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1552 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $411.2K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 13019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7864 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 4253 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $961.1K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 8962 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 597 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.2K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 7487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACN (NYSE:ACN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 244 contract(s) at a $317.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3686 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 100 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 1575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 100 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2600 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $746.2K, with a price of $287.0 per contract. There were 474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 234 contract(s) at a $196.25 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.3K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 1642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.