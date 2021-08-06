10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/06/21 $114.00 $40.0K 4.0K 29.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $150.00 $47.8K 89.0K 23.6K SQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/06/21 $280.00 $34.0K 3.8K 17.8K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $32.00 $71.7K 94 5.9K BTBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $15.00 $577.3K 8.1K 5.4K FIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $125.00 $65.7K 6.2K 2.8K MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $110.00 $1.3 million 60 2.5K ACMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $110.00 $64.0K 2.3K 2.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/13/21 $207.50 $62.7K 2.2K 1.9K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/06/21 $490.00 $31.5K 1.3K 1.3K

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 495 contract(s) at a $114.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 4019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 563 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 89081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23669 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 296 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 3872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17828 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 481 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.7K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 94 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5937 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BTBT (NASDAQ:BTBT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1042 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $577.3K, with a price of $569.0 per contract. There were 8179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIS (NYSE:FIS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 292 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.7K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 6254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2821 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 406 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACMR (NASDAQ:ACMR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1600 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 2351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $207.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 2287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1925 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 1392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.