10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/06/21 $115.00 $126.0K 21.4K 38.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/06/21 $205.00 $116.2K 15.0K 31.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/06/21 $146.00 $43.0K 46.9K 26.4K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/06/21 $295.00 $83.4K 1.2K 5.8K CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/13/21 $255.00 $33.8K 391 4.3K BTBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $12.50 $60.0K 6.6K 4.0K TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $60.50 $126.9K 3.2K 2.3K WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/06/21 $66.00 $33.3K 477 1.2K AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $150.00 $38.9K 4.7K 998 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $250.00 $248.6K 274 803

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 6, 2021. Parties traded 822 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.0K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 21456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 490 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.2K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 15044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $146.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 46916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26472 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 6, 2021. Parties traded 452 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.4K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 1239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5824 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 249 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BTBT (NASDAQ:BTBT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 6621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 360 contract(s) at a $60.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.9K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 3282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 222 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 4749 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $248.6K, with a price of $1130.0 per contract. There were 274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.