10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/06/21 $720.00 $121.0K 18.6K 56.6K DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $55.00 $34.5K 23.5K 3.2K PENN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $70.00 $99.0K 4.4K 3.1K FSR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/13/21 $14.50 $29.2K 236 3.0K BLMN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $25.00 $88.9K 11.9K 2.1K AEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $34.00 $39.2K 5.5K 1.9K HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/06/21 $332.50 $29.4K 916 1.4K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $55.00 $116.6K 22.3K 1.2K NCLH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $23.50 $103.0K 202 1.1K NLS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $15.00 $76.0K 165 1.0K

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 6, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.0K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 18695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 23528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 4476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSR (NYSE:FSR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 596 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLMN (NASDAQ:BLMN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 635 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.9K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 11907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AEO (NYSE:AEO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 327 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 5591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1925 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $332.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 447 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.6K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 22375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.0K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NLS (NYSE:NLS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 524 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1055 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.