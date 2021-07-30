10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $105.00 $48.4K 15.0K 109.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/06/21 $150.00 $66.0K 35.4K 40.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/30/21 $194.38 $27.5K 821 6.8K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $80.00 $68.9K 15.2K 5.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $290.00 $99.1K 13.3K 3.1K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/06/21 $280.00 $79.4K 289 2.7K SWKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/06/21 $175.00 $26.7K 129 612 SPRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $10.00 $26.3K 4.2K 524 SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $230.00 $33.0K 1.2K 313 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $334.3K 262 287

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 277 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 15031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 35424 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $194.38 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 821 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6859 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 594 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.9K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 15286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 445 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.1K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 13397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 257 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 59 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.4K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2775 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SWKS (NASDAQ:SWKS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPRT (NASDAQ:SPRT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 211 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 4223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 539 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 287 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $334.3K, with a price of $1165.0 per contract. There were 262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.