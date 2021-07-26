9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $45.00 $25.4K 7.2K 17.5K SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $80.00 $105.1K 8.1K 4.5K IQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $73.6K 22.1K 2.9K TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $69.00 $30.2K 1.0K 2.4K BILI PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $75.00 $524.0K 133 2.0K SKLZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $15.00 $30.0K 3.6K 741 T CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $28.00 $26.0K 36.7K 457 YY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $60.00 $171.8K 130 341 Z PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $1.4 million 2.2K 250

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 7269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 338 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.1K, with a price of $311.0 per contract. There were 8148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IQ (NASDAQ:IQ), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 179 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 478 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.6K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 22157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2925 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $69.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 1054 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $524.0K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2061 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 3660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 179 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 36713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding YY (NASDAQ:YY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 337 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.8K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 341 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For Z (NASDAQ:Z), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 543 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $5640.0 per contract. There were 2257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.