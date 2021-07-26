10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $200.00 $402.2K 1.1K 31.9K TAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $5.00 $36.0K 34 18.1K EDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $2.50 $54.0K 2.1K 8.9K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $665.00 $704.7K 1.2K 7.5K MOXC CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $35.00 $50.3K 935 6.5K PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/30/21 $85.00 $438.8K 347 4.7K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $41.00 $64.0K 5.1K 3.2K GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $57.00 $31.6K 1.1K 2.3K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $50.00 $28.3K 739 2.2K QS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $12.50 $44.1K 820 700

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1871 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $402.2K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 1112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EDU (NYSE:EDU), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 543 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 2189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 327 contract(s) at a $665.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $704.7K, with a price of $2155.0 per contract. There were 1240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7569 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MOXC (NASDAQ:MOXC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 296 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6574 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1959 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $438.8K, with a price of $224.0 per contract. There were 347 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1455 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 5182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 1133 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 534 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 144 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.