10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/23/21 $148.00 $33.4K 35.9K 120.2K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $67.50 $27.3K 14.8K 10.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/23/21 $92.00 $32.1K 7.6K 8.8K ORCL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/23/21 $90.00 $33.0K 1.1K 6.9K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $29.00 $969.0K 1.2K 6.4K SPRT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $8.00 $38.2K 5.3K 5.7K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $57.00 $33.0K 19.2K 5.6K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $54.50 $29.7K 2.4K 3.3K PSTG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $20.00 $130.3K 10.2K 3.3K AKAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/23/21 $115.00 $25.1K 1.3K 1.2K

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 696 contract(s) at a $148.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 35954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 256 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 14822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $92.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 7660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 1187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6975 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 4944 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $969.0K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 1257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPRT (NASDAQ:SPRT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 5373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 259 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 19290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 608 contract(s) at a $54.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 2434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PSTG (NYSE:PSTG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1241 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.3K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 10216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3379 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AKAM (NASDAQ:AKAM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 1004 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 1304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

