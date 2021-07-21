10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/23/21 $145.00 $27.0K 33.0K 50.5K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/23/21 $255.00 $77.4K 1.8K 38.6K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/23/21 $192.50 $150.0K 9.0K 22.8K DQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $95.00 $456.0K 117 3.9K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/23/21 $29.50 $28.9K 768 3.8K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $50.00 $41.5K 24.6K 3.6K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $500.00 $1.3 million 1.9K 3.4K ACMR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $105.00 $250.0K 90 2.0K MGI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $12.00 $30.6K 3.5K 1.4K CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $240.00 $383.1K 14.2K 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 33005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50535 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 272 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.4K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 1820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 521 contract(s) at a $192.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.0K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 9043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22837 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DQ (NYSE:DQ), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 1900 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $456.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3986 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 329 contract(s) at a $29.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 24622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 3420 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 1901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACMR (NASDAQ:ACMR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 90 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGI (NASDAQ:MGI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 3550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 314 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $383.1K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 14229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1076 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.