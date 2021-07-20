10 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Industrials sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $63.9K 119.7K 7.2K UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/23/21 $45.00 $32.0K 3.0K 6.0K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $17.00 $27.8K 351 1.6K JCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $72.00 $27.7K 0 1.2K SAVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $25.00 $60.0K 1.2K 1.2K BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/23/21 $205.00 $178.9K 1.6K 1.0K CLVT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $25.00 $285.0K 101 1.0K SPCE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $30.00 $71.0K 9.4K 830 FLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $15.00 $50.0K 1.4K 629 MTOR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $30.00 $32.5K 2.0K 501

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1827 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 119771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 3001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 514 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JCI (NYSE:JCI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 292 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SAVE (NYSE:SAVE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.9K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 1618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLVT (NYSE:CLVT), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $285.0K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.0K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 9444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 830 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FLR (NYSE:FLR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 1487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTOR (NYSE:MTOR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 2027 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.