10 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Industrials sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPCE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/09/21 $50.00 $41.3K 10.7K 65.5K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $52.50 $64.0K 9.6K 5.9K GE PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $13.00 $252.0K 8.7K 5.7K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $20.00 $27.4K 1.4K 4.7K SAVE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $30.00 $49.8K 2.8K 3.4K BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $220.00 $123.6K 24.4K 2.9K UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $55.00 $247.6K 8.2K 2.4K KSU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/30/21 $280.00 $569.8K 0 1.3K ZTO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $27.76 $86.0K 1.6K 676 CHPT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/06/21 $26.50 $54.0K 23 220

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 218 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 10778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 448 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 9625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5934 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3600 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $252.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 8741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 451 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 1428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SAVE (NYSE:SAVE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 71 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 2830 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1200 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.6K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 24455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2949 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1950 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $247.6K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 8202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KSU (NYSE:KSU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1390 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $569.8K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZTO (NYSE:ZTO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 506 contract(s) at a $27.76 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 1606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 676 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHPT (NYSE:CHPT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $26.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.