10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $139.00 $31.6K 37.8K 132.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $94.00 $32.9K 14.5K 44.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $290.00 $59.5K 8 2.5K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $80.50 $41.3K 1.4K 2.4K NOK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $5.00 $25.5K 6.8K 1.6K AKAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $735.0K 12 1.5K ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $400.00 $84.0K 598 1.3K FSLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/02/21 $60.00 $153.7K 1.4K 619 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $465.00 $107.7K 64 446 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $140.00 $174.5K 4.6K 427

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 632 contract(s) at a $139.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 37845 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 132677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 295 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 14540 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 244 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 296 contract(s) at a $80.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2489 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOK (NYSE:NOK), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 1585 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $16.0 per contract. There were 6877 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AKAM (NASDAQ:AKAM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 567 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $735.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 241 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1341 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 496 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.7K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $465.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.7K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 64 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 203 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.5K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 4659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 427 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.