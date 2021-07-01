10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $137.00 $45.1K 18.3K 17.4K NVDA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/02/21 $800.00 $66.3K 5.0K 11.7K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $56.00 $33.6K 5.2K 7.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $95.00 $91.0K 12.9K 6.4K MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $75.00 $48.5K 15.8K 5.6K SWCH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $2.1 million 3.1K 3.0K DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/02/21 $106.00 $28.9K 431 2.9K QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $1.9 million 621 2.1K AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $140.00 $81.6K 9.9K 1.8K PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $2.4 million 309 628

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 9, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 18375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 221 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.3K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 5006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11745 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 760 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 5251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.0K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 12908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 279 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.5K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 15888 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWCH (NYSE:SWCH), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 568 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.1 million, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 3109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 644 contract(s) at a $106.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2955 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 568 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 2100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.9 million, with a price of $925.0 per contract. There were 621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.6K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 9955 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1818 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 568 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 625 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.4 million, with a price of $3990.0 per contract. There were 309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.