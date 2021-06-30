10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/02/21 $700.00 $330.7K 18.0K 44.9K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/09/21 $52.00 $56.6K 4.8K 14.4K BBBY CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/02/21 $33.00 $26.0K 2.5K 10.5K TAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $32.50 $125.0K 26.5K 8.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $250.00 $191.3K 16.1K 6.6K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $108.9K 151.6K 4.5K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $130.00 $30.1K 1.5K 3.1K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/09/21 $53.50 $37.6K 756 2.4K QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $35.00 $26.6K 15.1K 1.8K WKHS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $17.00 $32.8K 5.3K 1.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 480 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.7K, with a price of $689.0 per contract. There were 18086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 218 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.6K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 4855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14477 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 2573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TAL (NYSE:TAL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 26563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1788 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $191.3K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 16183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6669 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 205 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2018 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.9K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 151646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 1514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 417 contract(s) at a $53.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 756 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 15158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1853 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 5335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.