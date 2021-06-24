10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $680.00 $396.9K 9.1K 61.8K KBH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $430.7K 1.0K 13.7K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/25/21 $220.00 $48.8K 6.0K 12.5K GOTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $15.00 $122.5K 5.8K 10.6K CHWY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/25/21 $81.00 $57.8K 1.5K 5.6K BBIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $2.50 $370.2K 29.1K 4.7K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/25/21 $74.50 $59.7K 994 3.2K QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $30.00 $41.9K 1.5K 2.2K ETSY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/06/21 $150.00 $74.1K 0 2.0K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $36.0K 21.9K 1.2K

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $396.9K, with a price of $1988.0 per contract. There were 9129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61847 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KBH (NYSE:KBH), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 575 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 979 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $430.7K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 1010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13764 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 502 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 68 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 6019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.5K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 5849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 660 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.8K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 1586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $370.2K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 29115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 747 contract(s) at a $74.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 1567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on August 6, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.1K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 575 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 21989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

