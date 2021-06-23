10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/25/21 $70.00 $42.2K 23.3K 14.1K ROKU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/25/21 $425.00 $99.6K 706 7.6K NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $525.00 $77.0K 1.6K 6.8K T PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $28.00 $32.0K 30.6K 2.1K TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $60.00 $144.0K 3.6K 995 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $210.00 $144.5K 762 905 SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $263.3K 29.2K 498 MGNI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $128.3K 0 401 GOOGL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $2100.00 $1.7 million 5 233 ZI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $127.6K 22 230

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 349 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 23304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 249 contract(s) at a $425.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 456 contract(s) at a $525.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.0K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 1606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6852 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For T (NYSE:T), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 30618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 576 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 3692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 366 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.5K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 576 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 209 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $263.3K, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 29289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 498 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGNI (NASDAQ:MGNI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 212 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 401 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.3K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 268 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 216 contract(s) at a $2100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $8140.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZI (NASDAQ:ZI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 576 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 230 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.6K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

