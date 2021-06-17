9 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $130.00 $36.5K 123.5K 76.0K AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $82.00 $25.0K 2.9K 32.2K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $80.00 $225.2K 12.1K 3.7K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $110.3K 20.0K 2.3K NOK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $5.00 $42.6K 14.3K 1.3K COMM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $20.00 $25.8K 566 530 DOCU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $250.00 $238.5K 653 502 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $140.00 $68.4K 4.2K 419 WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $75.00 $67.0K 270 219

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 123547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 1001 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 2910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 617 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $225.2K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 12181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3734 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 582 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.3K, with a price of $549.0 per contract. There were 20068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOK (NYSE:NOK), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 845 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 14388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COMM (NASDAQ:COMM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 458 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU (NASDAQ:DOCU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 29 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 327 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $238.5K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.4K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 4282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.0K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.