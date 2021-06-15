10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBIG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $5.00 $1.4 million 28.7K 11.0K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $16.00 $33.4K 39.7K 6.5K QS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $25.00 $153.1K 3.1K 5.3K TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $700.00 $764.0K 26.7K 3.4K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $210.00 $38.6K 16.7K 3.4K WOOF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $30.00 $49.0K 3.5K 3.1K GM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $60.00 $73.5K 24.0K 3.0K DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $49.00 $45.0K 3.7K 3.0K PLBY PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $35.00 $99.0K 9.1K 2.8K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $55.00 $70.8K 17.0K 2.7K

• For BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 220 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 28724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 39795 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 157 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 264 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.1K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 3115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $764.0K, with a price of $764.0 per contract. There were 26734 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 16798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WOOF (NASDAQ:WOOF), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 3553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 24048 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $49.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 3772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLBY (NASDAQ:PLBY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 9197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2862 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 380 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.8K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 17041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2786 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.