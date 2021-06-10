10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/11/21 $127.00 $34.4K 24.2K 67.2K NOK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $29.2K 158.3K 7.8K DBX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/11/21 $30.00 $25.0K 858 3.7K FEYE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $21.00 $34.1K 9.0K 2.5K FUBO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $30.00 $27.0K 10.4K 2.4K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $92.50 $37.3K 531 1.3K PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $270.00 $108.0K 16.0K 414 TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $90.00 $38.4K 7.7K 400 UIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $54.0K 113 301 NTAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $144.0K 144 200

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 24220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 67246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 589 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 495 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 158339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 1476 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $17.0 per contract. There were 858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3780 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FEYE (NASDAQ:FEYE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 9083 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 10401 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 233 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 16061 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 225 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 7746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UIS (NYSE:UIS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 225 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NTAP (NASDAQ:NTAP), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 225 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.