10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $10.00 $44.0K 14.8K 18.4K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/11/21 $625.00 $326.6K 5.8K 17.2K WKHS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/11/21 $16.00 $30.8K 3.0K 12.5K WEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $30.00 $49.9K 4 11.9K LOTZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $10.00 $58.6K 4.9K 6.5K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $75.00 $40.1K 8.9K 3.8K BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $29.00 $143.6K 1.8K 2.6K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $400.00 $541.3K 1.1K 2.2K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $35.00 $37.5K 23.5K 2.2K LB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $70.00 $29.0K 1.2K 1.6K

• Regarding GOEV (NASDAQ:GOEV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 14893 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 710 contract(s) at a $625.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $326.6K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 5867 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 3088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12567 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WEN (NASDAQ:WEN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 249 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LOTZ (NASDAQ:LOTZ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 558 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.6K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 4905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1086 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 8951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3837 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 73 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 623 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.6K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 1876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2692 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 238 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $541.3K, with a price of $2275.0 per contract. There were 1158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 431 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 23551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LB (NYSE:LB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 568 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 1256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

